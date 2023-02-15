DELAND, Fla. (AP)Stephan Swenson scored 23 points as Stetson beat FGCU 75-72 on Wednesday night.

Swenson added six rebounds for the Hatters (15-11, 10-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Blackmon scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Josh Smith was 4-of-7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Thompson led the Eagles (16-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven assists and two steals. Chase Johnston added 17 points for FGCU. Dakota Rivers also recorded 15 points.

NEXT UP

These same teams will meet again on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.