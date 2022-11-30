DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jalen Blackmon scored 18 points as Stetson beat Johnson (Fla.) 125-51 on Tuesday.

Josh Smith shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points for the Hatters (4-2). Cyncier Harrison recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Suns (0-2) were led by Daion Taylor, who posted 14 points. Alexander Dawson added eight points for Johnson. Jeff Aime had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.