JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Stephan Swenson scored 16 points as Stetson beat Jacksonville 70-67 on Thursday night.

Swenson had seven assists for the Hatters (14-10, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Blackmon scored 13 points, going 5 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance). Luke Brown shot 2 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Dolphins (12-12, 5-8) were led by Jordan Davis, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Jacksonville also got 18 points and two steals from Kevion Nolan. Mike Marsh also put up eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.