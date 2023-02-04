BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)A.J. Staton-McCray scored 16 points as Samford beat East Tennessee State 73-62 on Saturday.

Staton-McCray had six rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Bubba Parham shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7). East Tennessee State also got 14 points from Jamarius Hairston. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.