Stansberry leads Hawaii past Portland St. 83-75

HONOLULU (AP)Eddie Stansberry had a career-high 28 points as Hawaii defeated Portland State 83-75 on Friday night.

Stansberry made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Drew Buggs had 13 points for Hawaii (3-1). Samuta Avea added 12 points. Zigmars Raimo had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

Matt Hauser had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Holland Woods added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals. Chris Whitaker had 10 points.

Hawaii plays Illinois on the road on Monday. Portland State plays Portland at home on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com