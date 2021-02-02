Stampley, Williams carry Troy over D-II Spring Hill 90-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Nick Stampley and Zay Williams scored 17 points apiece as Troy beat Division II-member Spring Hill 90-73 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Williams added 15 points with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Trojans.

Jaden Gray had 19 points for the Badgers, Beril Kabamba scored 13 with seven rebounds and Christian Brandt scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story