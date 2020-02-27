Stair double-double helps Mercer race past The Citadel 73-57

NCAA Basketball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Ethan Stair scored 14 points and hauled down a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 73-57 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Djordje Dimitrijevic added 15 points for Mercer (16-14, 10-7 Southern Conference), and made 1 of 4 from distance, pushing his SoCon-leading 3-pointer streak to 27-straight games. Jeff Gary added 12 points.

The Bears made 11 3-pointers and outrebounded The Citadel 52-31.

Kaelon Harris had 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-22, 0-17), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Derek Webster Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Batiste added nine points with five boards and five assists.

Kaiden Rice, The Citadel’s second-leading scorer (13 ppg), was held to three on 1-for-9 shooting.

Mercer finishes out the regular season against Wofford at home on Saturday. The Citadel finishes out the regular season against Furman on the road on Saturday.

