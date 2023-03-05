SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Andrew Rohde had 27 points in St. Thomas’ 67-60 victory against Western Illinois on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Rohde shot 9 for 21 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (19-13). Parker Bjorklund scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds. Kendall Blue recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Quinlan Bennett led the Leathernecks (16-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jesiah West added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Western Illinois. In addition, Trenton Massner finished with 10 points, eight assists and two steals.

Bjorklund scored 14 points in the first half and St. Thomas went into halftime trailing 34-30. Rohde scored 22 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead St. Thomas to a seven-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.