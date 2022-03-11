ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Matthew Lee had 14 points as St. Peter’s topped Quinnipiac 64-52 in the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

KC Ndefo had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for St. Peter’s (18-11). Doug Edert added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (14-17). Kevin Marfo added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Dezi Jones had 10 points.

