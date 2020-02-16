St. Mary’s uses balanced attack to beat Pacific

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Dan Fotu scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds and Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 71-63 on Saturday night.

Malik Fitts scored 14 points, Jordan Ford 13 an Tommy Kuhse 10 for the Gaels (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Saint Mary’s shot 28 of 51 (54.9%) and committed just eight turnovers.

The Gaels sped to an 18-6 lead and were never seriously threatened. They led 35-20 at halftime before Pacific made inroads and reduced its deficit to 48-41 on a layup by Amari McCray with 11:53 left. But the Gaels extended its margin back to double figures and Elijah Thomas’ jumper with 3:48 left made it 67-50.

Jahlil Tripp led Pacific (20-9, 8-5) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel scored 14 and McCray 10.

