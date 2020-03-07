St. Francis (Pa.) to face Robert Morris in NEC finals

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Isaiah Blackmon hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals and No. 2-seed St. Francis (Pa.) beat No. 3-seed Sacred Heart 84-72 in Saturday’s Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Red Flash (21-12) face No. 1 Robert Morris in Tuesday’s championship match.

Keith Braxton scored 18 points with three assists and Randall Gaskins Jr. had 14 and St. Francis led 43-30 at halftime behind Blackmon’s 14 points after outscoring the Pioneers (20-13) 30-8 in the paint. Myles Thompson finished with 12 points.

All five Pioneers’ starters scored in double digits, led by Koreem Ozier with 20 points and six rebounds and Aaron Clarke with 14 points and five assists. Jare’l Spellman had eight boards and he and Kinnon LaRose scored 12 points apiece. E.J. Anosike had 10 points and eight rebounds.

