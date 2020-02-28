St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Mount St. Mary’s 75-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Isaiah Blackmon had 22 points as St. Francis (Pa.) stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 75-62 on Thursday night. Keith Braxton added 20 points for the Red Flash. Braxton also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Tyler Stewart had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (20-8, 13-4 Northeast Conference).

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (11-19, 7-10). Vado Morse added 10 points.

Jalen Gibbs, who was second on the Mountaineers in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, had only five points. He shot 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Feb. 15. St. Francis (Pa.) finishes out the regular season against Robert Morris on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.