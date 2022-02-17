EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Rob Higgins had a career-high 27 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) defeated Mount St. Mary’s 64-55 on Thursday night.

Patrick Emilien had 10 points and three blocks for St. Francis (9-17, 6-9 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points.

Mezie Offurum had 17 points for the Mountaineers (12-13, 8-5). Nana Opoku added 12 points and seven rebounds. Deandre Thomas had 10 points. Dakota Leffew had a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis 69-61 on Jan. 8.

