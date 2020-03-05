St. Bonaventure tops St. Joseph’s 89-73

NCAA Basketball
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Justin Winston and Dominick Welch scored 20 points apiece and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph’s 89-73 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton added 15 points for Saint Bonaventure (19-11, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Jaren English scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Brown had 21 points for the Hawks (6-24, 2-15). Ryan Daly added 20 points. Anthony Longpre had 10 points.

The Bonnies raced to a 42-27 lead at the half. Brown had 14 points and Saint Joseph’s shot 61% in the second half but Saint Bonaventure shot 64% to maintain a comfortable lead.

Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph’s 74-56 on Feb. 11. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s finishes out the regular season against La Salle at home on Saturday.

