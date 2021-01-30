Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Jayden Saddler scored 19 points as Southern topped Alcorn State 76-59 on Saturday. Samkelo Cele added 16 points for the Jaguars, while Ahsante Shivers chipped in 15.

Isaiah Rollins had 11 points for Southern (4-6, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Troymain Crosby had 21 points for the Braves (3-7, 3-2). Byron Joshua added 10 points. Oddyst Walker had six rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com