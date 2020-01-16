Southeastern Louisiana beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-56

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Byron Smith posted 16 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-56 on Wednesday night.

Maxwell Starwood had 12 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-12, 2-4 Southland Conference). Ty Brewer added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Hairston had 15 points for the Islanders (6-12, 2-5). Tony Lewis added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jashawn Talton-Thomas had nine rebounds.

Myles Smith, the Islanders’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Jan. 4. Southeastern Louisiana plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Lamar at home on Saturday.

