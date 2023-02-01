TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyler Harris scored 21 points as South Florida beat East Carolina 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Harris shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (10-13, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jamir Chaplin scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Russel Tchewa shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

RJ Felton led the Pirates (11-12, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Ezra Ausar added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for East Carolina. Brandon Johnson also put up 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.