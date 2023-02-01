TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyler Harris scored 21 points as South Florida beat East Carolina 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Harris shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (10-13, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jamir Chaplin scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Russel Tchewa shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

RJ Felton led the Pirates (11-12, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Ezra Ausar added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for East Carolina. Brandon Johnson also put up 10 points and four steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.