South Florida beats Temple 64-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Justin Brown posted 13 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Temple 64-58 on Sunday.

Michael Durr had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for South Florida (13-16, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Antun Maricevic had 10 points.

Quinton Rose had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (14-15, 6-10). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

South Florida plays Cincinnati at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Tulsa at home on Wednesday.

