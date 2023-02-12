BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 20 points, Zeke Mayo added 19 and South Dakota State defeated South Dakota 72-67 on Saturday night.

Dentlinger shot 6 of 8 from the field and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (15-11, 10-4 Summit League). Mayo shot 8 for 21, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc. Alex Arians had 13 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 18 points and four assists to pace the Coyotes (11-15, 6-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points and Tasos Kamateros scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits Denver and South Dakota visits Omaha.