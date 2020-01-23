Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

South Dakota State edges North Dakota State 78-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points as South Dakota State won its 12th straight home game, narrowly defeating North Dakota State 78-73 on Wednesday night. Douglas Wilson added 20 points for the Jackrabbits.

Dentlinger shot 10 for 13 from the field.

Alex Arians had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2 Summit League). Matt Mims added 10 points.

Tyson Ward had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (13-7, 4-2). Rocky Kreuser added 18 points. Vinnie Shahid had 12 points.

South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts on the road next Wednesday. North Dakota State plays Denver at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.