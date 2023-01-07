GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Alex Arians made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.9 seconds left to give South Dakota State a 60-59 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and six steals for the Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Arians was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the Fighting Hawks (6-11, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Matt Norman added 12 points for North Dakota. In addition, Brady Danielson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.