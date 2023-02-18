OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat Omaha 91-70 on Saturday night.

Dentlinger also contributed seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (17-11, 12-4 Summit League). Zeke Mayo added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had nine rebounds. Charlie Easley shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Jackrabbits picked up their sixth straight win.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (8-21, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. Omaha also got 11 points and six assists from JJ White. In addition, Dylan Brougham finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.