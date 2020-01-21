South Carolina State tops Maryland-Eastern Shore, 68-53

Live Now
WIT holds press conference over issue with international students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Ian Kinard scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 68-53 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 4-1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, keeping them one game behind conference leader Norfolk State.

The Bulldogs raced to a 40-25 lead at halftime and had 20 players see action and their bench outscored Eastern Shore 35-23.

Zach Sellers had 11 points and Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley each contributed 10 points for SC State (9-8, 4-1).

Canaan Bartley had 13 points and A.J. Cheeseman added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (2-18, 1-4).

