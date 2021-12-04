South Carolina seeks better effort, behavior vs. Georgetown

South Carolina coach Frank Martin is searching for better basketball — and behavior — from his Gamecocks this Sunday when Georgetown visits Columbia, S.C.

In the closing moments of Wednesday’s 24-point road loss at Coastal Carolina, South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. was involved in a jump-ball situation with the Chanticleers’ DeShawn Thomas, who threw the ball hard at Carter.

Gamecocks big man Josh Gray then tossed the ball at a Coastal player’s head and was ejected.

“I’d like to apologize to Coastal Carolina for our lack of right behavior there at the end of the game,” Martin said after the 80-56 defeat. “That’s completely uncalled for. I totally do not support what just happened. That’s absolute B.S. by our players.”

Martin did not talk much about his team’s dreadful play following the contest between the Palmetto State teams.

“We got thoroughly outplayed, and then we’re going to act like that at the end of the game,” he stated.

Even with high-flying Keyshawn Bryant back for his second game (six points), South Carolina (5-2) struggled on offense — clanking 50 of its 70 attempts from the field for a meager 28.6 percent.

The squad shot 23.3 percent (7 of 30) from long distance and was outscored 44-21 in the second half.

The Hoyas (3-3) won their last time out, and the key for head coach Patrick Ewing’s team is getting healthier and having everyone contribute as the season progresses.

Collin Holloway — one of Ewing’s banged-up players — came off the bench Tuesday and produced a career-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field (7 of 7 from the foul line) in a 91-83 win against Longwood.

For good measure, the 6-foot-6 Holloway grabbed a career-best four rebounds as Georgetown broke a two-game losing streak.

“(Holloway) stepped up and had a big game,” said Ewing, who used a smaller lineup to match the Lancers. “Collin played great for us. He’s been hurt most of the summer, he came back and we’re going to need him.

“We’re going to need everyone — if we are going to reach our potential, we are going to need everyone to be able to help.”

–Field Level Media