South Carolina: Frink will miss rest of basketball season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)One of South Carolina’s most experienced forwards in Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the men’s basketball season due to medical reasons.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin announced Frink’s status on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 junior from Jersey City, New Jersey, has played in three games, all starts for the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference).

Frink averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in his three appearances. He has not played since South Carolina paused activities due to COVID-19 after a loss at Houston on Dec. 5.

Frink played 54 games the previous two seasons and was expected to take a bigger load down low with the departure of last year’s senior Maik Kotsar.

Martin, who has twice gotten the coronavirus including earlier this month, said Frink was in good spirits. The coach would not say if Frink had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the team’s medical staff believes Frink will return to the team next season.

—

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25