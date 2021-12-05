South Alabama beats Jacksonville St. 74-64

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Charles Manning Jr. had 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Jacksonville State 74-64 on Saturday night.

Javon Franklin had 15 points for South Alabama (8-2). Alex Anderson added 13 points. Jay Jay Chandler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Darian Adams had 17 points for the Gamecocks (3-4). Demaree King added 12 points. Kayne Henry had 11 points.

—

—

