SMU drains season-high 15 3s, tops East Carolina 84-64

NCAA Basketball
DALLAS (AP)Tyson Jolly scored 17 points and the first of his five 3-pointers kicked off a 10-0 run for the Mustangs as SMU walloped Eastern Carolina 84-64 Wednesday night.

Kendric Davis added 15 points with nine assists and Ethan Chargois posted 12 points as SMU (14-4, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), earned its fifth straight home victory. Isiaha Mike added eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

SMU posted a season-high 15 3-pointers – second most in school history. The Mustangs are 11-1 at Moody Coliseum this season.

Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs each scored 18 points for East Carolina (8-111, 2-4), which lost a third straight. Tristen Newton added 15 points with six assists. Gardner led with nine rebounds.

The Mustangs were 55% shooting for the game (29-for-53), owned the boards 37-26 and avenged a Jan. 11 loss to East Carolina, 71-68. SMU faces Memphis on the road on Saturday. East Carolina matches up against Tulane at home on Saturday.

