LAS VEGAS (AP)Reserve Jakorie Smith scored 26 points to lead Tarleton past UT Rio Grande Valley 74-70 in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament contest on Tuesday night.

Smith added eight rebounds for the Texans (17-15). Freddy Hicks scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Shamir Bogues recorded 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Vaqueros (15-17) were led by C.J. Jackson, who recorded 17 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 14 points from Will Johnston. Justin Johnson also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.