Smith takes control, No. 6 Baylor women top Houston 74-58

CANCUN, Mexico (AP)NaLyssa Smith had her sixth straight double-double with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor turned back Houston 74-58 on Saturday to win the Cancun Challenge.

Smith had 18 in the second half for her 30th career double-double. Queen Egbo scored 16 points and Ja’Mee Asberry 12 for the Bears (6-1), the only team to go 3-0 in the tournament with Houston (3-4), Arizona State and Fordham each finishing 1-2.

The Bears took control in the third quarter, limiting the Cougars to five points and extending a 34-27 halftime lead to 51-32. Smith, who missed her first seven shots, scored nine in the quarter, while the defense limited the Cougars to 2-of-16 shooting

The lead got to 28 before Laila Blair led a Houston run, scoring 13 of 28 in the fourth quarter. Bria Patterson had 10 for Houston.

Houston only shot 30% for the game but went 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range. The Cougars were also outrebounded 50-35.

