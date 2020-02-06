Smith scores 19, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tops McNeese State

NCAA Basketball
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Myles Smith had 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped McNeese State 69-62 on Wednesday night.

Javae Lampkins had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-14, 6-7 Southland Conference). Perry Francois added 11 points. Irshaad Hunte had three blocks for the Islanders. Smith shot 9 for 10 from the free-throw line.

The Islanders led by double digits the final four minutes until Sam Baker hit a 3-pointer to draw McNeese State within 67-58 with 1:35 remaining. The Cowboys forced a couple of turnovers in the final minute but drew no closer than seven points.

Sha’markus Kennedy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-11, 7-5). Roydell Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Baker had 10 points.

McNeese State plays Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Stephen F. Austin at home next Wednesday.

