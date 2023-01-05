HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Braeden Smith had 18 points and Colgate rolled to an 87-73 win over Navy on Thursday night.

Smith also had seven assists for the Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League). Keegan Records added 16 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Tucker Richardson scored 12.

The Midshipmen (8-7, 1-2) were led by Tyler Nelson with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Sean Yoder and Daniel Deaver both scored 12 to match Nelson.

NEXT UP

Colgate plays Monday against Army on the road, and Navy hosts Lehigh on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.