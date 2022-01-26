CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Malachi Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds as Chattanooga topped Wofford 71-60 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 13 points for Chattanooga (17-4, 7-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Darius Banks added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had six rebounds.

Wofford totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (12-9, 4-5). Ryan Larson added 14 points. Max Klesmit had 13 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Chattanooga defeated Wofford 75-67 on Jan. 5.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com