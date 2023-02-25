DENVER (AP)Tevin Smith scored 18 points as Denver beat Omaha 72-61 on Saturday night.

Smith also added seven rebounds for the Pioneers (15-16, 6-12 Summit League). Tommy Bruner scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Touko Tainamo shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks (8-22, 4-14) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Omaha also got 11 points from Jaeden Marshall. Frankie Fidler also recorded nine points and four steals.

