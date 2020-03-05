Smith hits 5 3-pointers, Texas A&M-CC tops Sam Houston State

NCAA Basketball
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Myles Smith scored 25 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Sam Houston State 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Hairston added 10 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-17, 9-10 Southland Conference), which has won its last three games. Tony Lewis added 12 rebounds and nine points. Elijah Schmidt had seven rebounds.

Zach Nutall had 18 points for the Bearkats (18-12, 11-8), who have lost three of four. RJ Smith added 10 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finishes out the regular season against Houston Baptist at home on Saturday. Sam Houston State finishes out the regular season against Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday.

