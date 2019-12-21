Smith, Crowley lead Georgia Southern past UT Arlington 77-74

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Ike Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds and led a big second-half rally as Georgia Southern defeated UT Arlington 77-74 on Saturday.

After UT Arlington led 41-30 at halftime Georgia Southern scored 47 points in the second half as Smith made 6 of 8 from the field and scored 14 points.

Georgia Southern led for most of the final seven minutes but a 3-pointer by David Azore lifted UT Arlington into a 72-all tie with 49 seconds to go. Georgia Southern’s Isaiah Crowley responded with a 3-point play and the Eagles held on to win.

Four other players scored in double figure for the Eagles (8-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Quan Jackson and Elijah McCadden added 12 points apiece, and Calvin Wishart and Trevion Lamar chipped in 11 points each.

Azore scored a career-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds for the Mavericks (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Brian Warren scored a season-high 28 points. Jabari Narcis had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Georgia Southern plays at Georgia on Monday. Texas-Arlington plays at Arkansas State on Jan. 2.

