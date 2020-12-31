Slay, Flowers lead High Point over SC Upstate 63-52

NCAA Basketball
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Denny Slay II registered 17 points as High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 63-52 on Wednesday night.

Ahmil Flowers added 13 points and Lydell Elmore chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for High Point (3-5, 1-2 Big South Conference).

Nevin Zink tied a career high with 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Spartans (0-9, 0-3). Dalvin White added 10 points and Bryson Mozone had seven rebounds.

