GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson had 25 points in Furman’s 82-67 win against Winthrop on Saturday night.

Slawson had five rebounds for the Paladins (7-3). Mike Bothwell scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven assists. JP Pegues recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Kelton Talford led the way for the Eagles (5-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Kasen Harrison added 17 points and four assists for Winthrop. In addition, Cory Hightower had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.