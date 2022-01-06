LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Colin Slater had 23 points as Long Beach State rolled past Westcliff 90-64 on Wednesday night.

Joel Murray had 13 points for Long Beach State (4-7). Joe Hampton added 11 points as did Jordan Roberts.

Joshua Harrison had 17 points and five steals for the Warriors. Joshua Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds.

