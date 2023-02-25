FARGO, N.D. (AP)Boden Skunberg hit a jump shot as time ran out to lift North Dakota State to a 71-69 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Skunberg was 7 of 12 shooting and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 24 points for the Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit League). Grant Nelson scored 23 points, going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Jacari White finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Trenton Massner led the way for the Leathernecks (16-13, 9-9) with 24 points and two steals. Vuk Stevanic added 14 points for Western Illinois. Quinlan Bennett finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.