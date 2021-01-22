SIU-Edwardsville wins in emotional return to basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Shamar Wright scored 14 points including a putback dunk with under a minute to go, Lamar Wright added a last-second free throw and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville edged Tennessee State 67-65 Thursday night.

The game was SIUE’s first in 33 days as COVID-19 issues forced a lengthy pause. The coronavirus hit especially close to home, claiming the life of John Best, father of the Cougars senior guard and Edwardsville native, Jackson Best.

John Best died Tuesday. The team wore special red jerseys during shoot-around that carried the elder Bests initials.

Mike Adewunmi had 18 points and eight rebounds for SIUE. (4-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Iziah James added six rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored a season-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (2-10, 1-8), who have now lost four straight games. Yusuf Mohamed added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Green had a career-high five blocks.

