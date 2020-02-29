Sistare scores 25 to lead Dartmouth past Cornell 82-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Ian Sistare had a career-high 25 points as Dartmouth snapped its seven-game road losing streak, defeating Cornell 82-70 on Friday night.

Sistare shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Aaryn Rai had 18 points for Dartmouth (11-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Chris Knight added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. James Foye had 14 points.

Terrance McBride had 20 points for the Big Red (6-18, 3-8). Bryan Knapp added 17 points. Kobe Dickson had 10 points.

The Big Green improve to 2-0 against the Big Red this season. Dartmouth defeated Cornell 75-53 on Feb. 15. Dartmouth faces Columbia on the road on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Harvard at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.