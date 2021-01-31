Simmons carries North Texas over Rice 79-53

DENTON, Texas (AP)Zachary Simmons had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Texas to a 79-53 win over Rice on Sunday.

James Reese had 12 points for North Texas (9-5, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Javion Hamlet added 12 points.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (10-8, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

North Texas defeated Rice 79-74 on Friday.

