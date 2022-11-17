PHILADELPHIA (AP)Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Villanova to a 67-41 win over Penn on Thursday night.

It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, who earned the first Big East player of the week award after combining for 53 points and 24 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0).

Siegrist scored 11 points in the second quarter when Villanova stretched a 16-13 first-quarter lead to 42-27 at the half. She hit 7 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-pointers.

Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats went 8 of 16 from 3-point range, better than their overall shooting, which was 39%.

Three players scored eight points for the Quakers (1-3), who shot 22%, going 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Villanova plays another Big Five game against a Philadelphia rival on Sunday, going to Temple.

—

