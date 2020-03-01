Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 73-55

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Nike Sibande scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and sixth-place Miami (Ohio) beat first-place Bowling Green 73-55 on Saturday in Mid-American Conference play.

Elijah McNamara and Dae Dae Grant scored 10 points apiece for the RedHawks (12-17, 5-11), who outrebounded the Falcons 40-29 and held them to 38% shooting from the field (18 of 49). Dalonte Brown had eight rebounds.

Bowling Green scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden scored a career-high 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

Justin Turner, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Falcons, was held to four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The RedHawks evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Miami (Ohio) 78-76 on Jan. 7. Miami (Ohio) plays Buffalo on the road on Tuesday. Bowling Green faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

