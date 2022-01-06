KATY, Texas (AP)Christian Shumate tied his career high with 21 points plus 13 rebounds as McNeese State beat New Orleans 92-82 in double overtime on Thursday in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Myles Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for McNeese State (5-9). Kellon Taylor added 12 points and Collin Warren had 10.

Derek St. Hilaire had 17 points for the Privateers (4-8). Troy Green added 15 points and Daniel Sackey had 13 points and six rebounds.

