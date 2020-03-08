Shivers, Kuljuhovic lead Southern past Prairie View in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Ahsante Shivers scored 22 points. half of them in overtime, and Southern battled past Prairie View A&M Saturday night to end the regular season with seven straight wins.

Shivers made all 10 free throws and Amel Kuljuhovic was 8 of 8 at the line to add 19 points for the Jaguars (16-15, 13-5 Southwest Athletic Conference). Southern made 11 of 11 free throws in OT.

Prairie View, which had won eight in a row, dropped its last two regular-season games to Alcorn State and Southern. Still. the Panthers earned top seed to next week’s SWAC tournament.

Southern earned the No. 2 seed.

After Prairie View’s Gerard Andrus gave the Panthers a 72-70 lead with 29 seconds left in regulation, Shivers made two at the line to knot the score and force overtime. Andrus missed a jumper as time expired.

Andrus scored 20 to lead PVAMU, Devonte Patterson added 16 points with five assists and Antione Lister scored 15.

