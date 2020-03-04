Sherod’s 19 lift Richmond past Davidson, 80-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nick Sherod made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points during a 23-6 second-half run and Richmond clinched a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a 80-63 victory against Davidson on Tuesday night.

Sherod finished with 19 points, all but two coming after halftime, Blake Francis had 18 and Grant Golden 15 for the Spiders (23-7, 13-4 Atlantic 10).

Kellan Grady scored 21 and Jon Axel Gudmunsson had 18 for the Wildcats (15-14, 9-8).

Davidson led 55-52 with nine minutes left before Nathan Cayo scored inside for Richmond. Two free throws by Jacob Gilyard followed a Wildcats miss and turnover, and Sherod then hit back-to-back 3s a minute apart. By the time the run was over, the Spiders were ahead 75-61 and cruised to the victory.

They also beat the Wildcats in their first meeting, 70-64 at Davidson.

Gilyard added nine points and eight assists for Richmond.

