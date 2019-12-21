Sherfield scores 14 to lift Wichita St. past VCU 73-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 14 points as Wichita State beat VCU 73-63 on Saturday.

Jaime Echenique had 14 points and three blocks for Wichita State (10-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jamarius Burton added 10 points and eight rebounds and five assists, while Tyson Etienne added 10 points.

Marcus Evans had 15 points and five steals for the Rams (9-3). Issac Vann added 11 points. Nah’Shon Hyland had 9 points.

Wichita State plays Abilene Christian at home next Sunday. VCU plays Loyola (Md.) at home next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.