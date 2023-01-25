EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored 23 points as Belmont beat Evansville 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Sheppard added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-6, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and added six assists. The Bruins prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Purple Aces (4-18, 0-11) were led by Yacine Toumi, who recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Evansville also got 15 points from Marvin Coleman. In addition, Antoine Smith Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Purple Aces’ ninth straight.

