Sheppard scores 16 to lead Rhode Island over Fordham 52-42

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Jeremy Sheppard posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Rhode Island topped Fordham 52-42 on Sunday.

Ishmael Leggett had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island (8-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Makhel Mitchell added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Jalen Cobb had 11 points and six rebounds for Fordham (1-7, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Joel Soriano added seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com